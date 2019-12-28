Mario Maker Contest: Happy New Year!

The year is ending! Let’s close out this year with one last Mario Maker Contest before 2020. And to celebrate the new year, why not get big and loud!
Your challenge this week: Create levels featuring explosions, parties, ball drops, fireworks, cheering, etc!
Theme: New Year, 2020, New Year Party, Happy New Year, Goodbye 2019
Use any style you wish to use and make levels as big or small as you want. Just make sure the level feels like a party or celebration! Bonus points if you actually have a ball drop.
I hope you all had a great 2019 and I hope to continue doing these contests next year! See you in 2020!
Next week I’ll pick some of my favorite courses and a winner.
How To Submit A Level — Instructions
1. Build a new course based on the challenge.
2. Name the level and please add “Kotaku” AND / OR the theme this week into the name of the level. Once that’s done, upload it in Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.
3. Then post the course ID into the comments, along with the name of the level and any other info you want to include. PLEASE include the name of the course in the comments.