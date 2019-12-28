Mario Maker Contest: Happy New Year!

Photo : “Fireworks” Watts Photos ( Creative Commons

The year is ending! Let’s close out this year with one last Mario Maker Contest before 2020. And to celebrate the new year, why not get big and loud!



Your challenge this week: Create levels featuring explosions, parties, ball drops, fireworks, cheering, etc!

Advertisement

Theme: New Year, 2020, New Year Party, Happy New Year, Goodbye 2019

Use any style you wish to use and make levels as big or small as you want. Just make sure the level feels like a party or celebration! Bonus points if you actually have a ball drop.

I hope you all had a great 2019 and I hope to continue doing these contests next year! See you in 2020!

Next week I’ll pick some of my favorite courses and a winner.