Rockstar Games has announced via Twitter that the physical editions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition have been delayed to December 17 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until sometime in early 2022. The physical editions were previously scheduled for release December 7.

Read More: New Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Patch Fixes 100+ Bugs

This news comes after Rockstar updated the GTA Trilogy yesterday morning with its second patch since launching on November 11, which fixed 117 bugs in the game. The version 1.03 patch addressed multiple instances of the game’s annoying rain effects, misspellings on signage, and the shape of the donut and nut props for the Tuff Nuts donut shop.

Read More: Rockstar Apologizes For Busted GTA Trilogy, Offers Free Games To Owners

I think it’s safe to say both the publisher and players might benefit from a week-long buffer period for physical copies of the trilogy. Since the game’s launch, a host of problems and oddities have been chronicled by press and players, from PC players being locked out from playing the game for days to Rockstar having to remove files that unintentionally included cut songs, developer notes, and the infamous Hot Coffee sex mini-game in San Andreas. Considering all that, scorned players probably won’t be too up in arms about physical copies being delayed since the game itself would’ve benefited from being delayed longer.

This reality isn’t lost on Rockstar, who felt the need to issue an apology for the lackluster release of the highly anticipated game. Following its first patch update, the company issued a statement in which it apologized for the game’s condition and thanked players for their “patience and understanding” while it worked on updating the trilogy to meet “everyone’s justifiably high standards” saying:

The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.

This time around, the publisher appears to be taking the “keep your head down and work” approach rather than issuing an apology with this update, simply saying, “Check your local retailer for availability.”