Today, Rockstar Games released a new patch for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition that fixed a whopping 117 bugs in the game.

A few fixes worth mentioning are multiple adjustments to the game’s sometimes-obnoxious rain effects (15 bug fixes to be exact), misspellings on signs, and a fix for “an issue with the shape of the Donut and Nut props at the Tuff Nuts donut shop.” The full patch notes for the version 1.03 update are lengthy as hell, and address fixes across all three games in the trilogy on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Better luck next time, Nintendo Switch players.



Since its launch on November 11, the remastered GTA Trilogy has been in shambles. PC players were locked out from playing the games for days and Rockstar had to remove files unintentionally included with the trilogy. Some of the files unearthed by data miners included cut songs, developer notes, and the infamous Hot Coffee sex mini-game.

The version 1.03 patch is the second patch for the remastered trilogy, the first being the version 1.02 patch released on November 20 which fixed 64 bugs. In an attempt to make amends with its frustrated player base, Rockstar released an apology following the first patch and offered the classic versions of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas in a bundle to players who had bought the trilogy via the Rockstar Games Store. According to the publisher, the offer is free and will go on until June 2022. Previously, the publisher had delisted these games from storefronts without warning the day the GTA Trilogy was officially announced.

While it is commendable that Rockstar was able to roll out these patches so fast, one must wonder how the trilogy ever got released in such a sorry state. However, the GTA Trilogy has hardly been the only game to have a buggy release this year.

Not to endorse Henry Ford, but the industrialist once said, “Quality means doing it right when no one is looking.” So-called “AAA” games have sometimes fallen short of this standard of quality for years, even without the excuse of the pandemic. It might have been more accurate to call this release Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Finite Edition. Maybe one day, if it keeps getting fixes like these, it will truly become definitive.