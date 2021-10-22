Alongside news that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy—a remastered bundle of the first three 3D GTA games—drops on November 11, Rockstar stealthily revealed that GTA: San Andreas will also hit Xbox Game Pass the same day. Oh, and GTA III is making its way to PlayStation Now soon, too.

In the press release announcing the collection, Rockstar Games clarified that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can access the Definitive Edition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on November 11. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition will hit PlayStation Now on December 7.

Of course, this is alongside the complete Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, which includes remasters of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas in one package for $60. It seems only San Andreas is available on Xbox Game Pass, meaning you’ll have to pick up the collection if you want the other two GTA games.

All three games came out within a few years of each other: III launched in 2001, Vice City dropped in 2002, and San Andreas arrived in 2004. San Andreas is perhaps the most recognizable of the three, as the fictional Los Santos location just so happens to be the same city in which GTA V takes place. Though old, you can expect the remasters to feature some necessary improvements, like better lighting, improved maps, and upgraded environmental details.

Other enhancements the remastered collection includes are high-resolution textures and controls similar to Grand Theft Auto V. It’s not exactly clear what “GTA V-like controls” means, but you can probably expect more precise movement and aiming than these games originally featured.

While we all wait to get our hands on one of the better Grand Theft Auto entries—cough, San Andreas, cough—you could do worse than to check out GTA Online, which has just received a new Halloween update. This one sees killer clowns and ghost cars roaming the streets, along with a whole range of other spooky movie-themed appearances.