Richard Dumont is a freelance artist who has worked for companies like Ready At Dawn and Guerrilla Games.



We’ve featured some of Richard’s Killzone stuff before here on Fine Art, but that was four years ago, so here’s a more recent showcase from games like Horizon.

You can see more of Richard's work at his ArtStation page.

