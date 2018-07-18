Over the years, I’ve seen some amazing retro style GIFS, but I’ve never seen anything like these. Artist Kutsuwa creates some pixel-style dioramas, with the action unfolding in short GIFs.
The result is amazing and charming. I love these.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
For more, check out Kutsuwa’s Tumblr site Wanpaku Pixels.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.