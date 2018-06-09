Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind the awesome Titanfall 2, shared details on their upcoming Star Wars project today at the EA Play press conference. It will be called Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and take place during the time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.



Speaking at the EA Play conference, Respawn CEO Vice Zampella finally gave more details on the studios’ Star Wars game. Players will get to use a lightsaber, playing as a Padawan who survived Order 66. It will take place during the “Dark Times,” which is the period where Darth Vader and the Empire hunted down the survivors of the Jedi Order.

There was no trailer or screenshots but Zampella did say that the game was currently slotted for a holiday 2019 release.