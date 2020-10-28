Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
News

Resident Evil 3 Cloud Version Graphic Found Through Switch Game Streaming Service

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil 3Resident EvilCapcomSwitchNintendostreamingcloud gamingKotaku Core
Illustration for article titled iResident Evil 3 Cloud Version/i Graphic Found Through Switch Game Streaming Service
Screenshot: Capcom

Earlier today, a streaming version of Control was released for Switch. And while waiting in line to play video games is a bummer—the service has a queue if too many people try and play at once—this down time gave folks the opportunity to poke around in the streaming service’s launcher and uncover a very different game in the process: the Resident Evil 3 remake.

Kotaku was first made aware of these details thanks to a Resetera thread published about an hour ago, and we have since been able to independently verify that the Resident Evil 3 Cloud Version image below exists on the website used by Nintendo partner Ubitus GameCloud to facilitate cloud-based gaming on Switch.

Illustration for article titled iResident Evil 3 Cloud Version/i Graphic Found Through Switch Game Streaming Service
Image: Capcom / Nintendo / Ubitus GameCloud
Rumors of a streamable Resident Evil 3 have been floating around the internet since earlier this year. Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad mentioned in March that a cloud version was “being explored” after leftover files in the Resident Evil 3 demo pointed towards a Switch release.

These new details indicate that Ubitus, which also helped with the cloud-based Switch versions of Resident Evil 7, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Control, has been involved in this exploration in some capacity.

Kotaku has contacted both Capcom and Nintendo for more information.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

