Capcom recently announced that folks who own the Resident Evil 2 remake, the Resident Evil 3 remake, and Resident Evil 7 on PC can now revert to previous versions of the games from before they received a handful of next-gen console-adjacent upgrades.



“Due to overwhelming community response, we’ve reactivated the previous version that does not include ray tracing and enhanced 3D audio,” Capcom’s Resident Evil team wrote on Steam. “Both enhanced and previous versions will be made available going forward.”

Here are the steps you’ll need to take if you want to un-update your games:

Click “LIBRARY” in Steam client. Right-click the game and select “Properties…” In the pop-up menu, select “BETAS” From the pull-down menu, select “dx11_non-rt” (Note: Password not required) Close the pop-up menu and let the Steam client auto-update the game You should be able to launch the game normally once the update completes Please note, some of the in-game option settings will be reset as a result of the rollback process.

Switching back to the most recent build is simply a matter of following the same process but selecting “None” in the betas menu.



Capcom revealed earlier this week that Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 would get 4K resolution, ray tracing, higher frame rates, and 3D audio on PC to match new re-releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Many were worried the system requirements of these upgrades might prevent them from playing on weaker rigs, fears that were apparently realized when the updates arrived. But thankfully, Capcom listened and acted within a few days.

The ability to use previous versions moving forward should also avoid making popular mods for these three games obsolete as they continue to get updates.

