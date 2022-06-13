With not-E3 season in full swing, Capcom took the time to highlight its upcoming slate of games and updates during a special broadcast this afternoon. Resident Evil naturally played a big part in the show, which included info on a variety of upcoming downloadable content for Resident Evil Village and some very early footage of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Resident Evil Village may have ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, but Capcom plans to resolve those loose strings with a new chapter following protagonist Ethan Winters’ now-teenage daughter. Playable episode Shadow of Rose follows the eponymous heroine as she enters the consciousness of the Megamycete, the mold-like super-organism that gave the antagonists of the previous two Resident Evil games their horrifying powers, to look for a way to cure herself of the same affliction.

Shadow of Rose will be played from the over-the-shoulder perspective most recently seen in the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, and a similar third-person option will also be added to the main Village storyline for folks who don’t go in for all the first-person stuff.

Advertisement

The score attack-style “Mercenaries” mode is also getting a sizable update that will include playable versions of Resident Evil vet Chris Redfield and Village baddies Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. Capcom’s brief preview teased that the two villains have unique weaponry at their disposal that goes beyond the litany of firearms usually seen in Mercenaries, including the ability to command Heisenberg’s minions and to body slam foes as Lady Dimitrescu.



Capcom ( YouTube

All these updates will be collected separately as the “Winters’ Expansion” as well as bundled with the original game in Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, both of which launch on October 28.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $30 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo Switch) Gotta catch 493 of 'em!

While the new entries in the series have adopted a larger third-person camera that can be controlled, these remakes follow the spirit of the originals. Buy for $30 at Best Buy Advertisement

Capcom also shared a little bit of gameplay from the reimagined Resident Evil 4. It’s just a few clips of Leon Kennedy in a Spanish village, but the game is looking amazing so far. Oh, and the woman in the red coat from the reveal is Ashley Graham, the presidential daughter whom Leon spends the whole game trying to rescue—not Ada Wong as I previously guessed. While not super compelling, that little tidbit does mean Ada’s iconic red dress may still appear in the remake when it hits store shelves on March 24, 2023.

And finally, the Resident Evil 2 remake, the Resident Evil 3 remake, and Resident Evil 7 are coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC today, complete with updated visuals and 3D audio. If you already purchased them on your older consoles, you should have free upgrades waiting for you.

Advertisement

It’s a good time to be a Resident Evil fan.



