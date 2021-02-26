Report: PlayStation 5 Storage Upgrades Coming This Summer

Image : Sony

Sony is getting ready to allow for internal PS5 storage upgrades, sources tell Bloomberg. This would obviously enable PlayStation 5 owners to store even more games at a time .



The PlayStation 5's solid-state drive has only 667.2GB available for media storage—something that has vexed Kotaku and, well, pretty much everyone!

The issue has been that games can require between 40GB to 133GB of storage. Add other media, and space can be gobbled up quickly. Moreover, using external storage space is hindered by the new console’s unique architecture, causing games to crash, among other issues .

Advertisement

The upgrade will reportedly come through a firmware update that would add support for more drives. It will allow for higher cooling speeds, preventing overheating. Once the firmware is installed, Bloomberg explains, it would not be necessary to remove the PS5's cover and connect a storage device.

“As previously announced, we are working to enable M.2 SSD storage expansion for PlayStation 5. The timing has not been announced and details will be shared later,” said a Sony spokesperson.

G/O Media may get a commission Free 30-day trial Amazon Prime Gaming Sign up now for access to TKTK

Until then, be sure to check out Kotaku’s tips for making the most of the PlayStation 5's internal storage.