Sony announced it will increase the production of the PlayStation 5 in preparation for the holiday shopping season. The company still plans to hit its projected 18 million units sold for the 2022 fiscal year, but a new financial earnings report published on July 29 reveals that “significant improvements” in the supply chain give the console manufacturer even more wiggle room.

It has been almost impossible to get a PS5. The global pandemic, now fueled by a string of new Omicron variants, caused a shortage in various parts necessary to produce the system. With semiconductors in short supply, Sony couldn’t pump out PS5s fast enough to meet the demand. However, according to the company’s latest earnings report, all of that seems poised to change.

“At this point in time, we have made no change to our 18 million unit sales forecast for PlayStation 5 hardware in FY22,” Sony wrote in the report. “But since we are seeing a recovery from the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai and a significant improvement in the supply of components, we are working to bring forward more supply into the year-end holiday selling season.”

This is good news…kinda. Whenever Sony replenishes PS5 stock—be it on digital shelves or in physical stores—it sells out in minutes . So, Sony essentially planning to flood the market with more consoles means you might actually have a chance at securing the bag (or I guess “box” in this context but you get it). However, we are talking about the “holiday selling season” here, which likely means Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and any other shopping day that lands in that two to three month period. Be ready to fight some people.

