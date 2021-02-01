Report: Nintendo Gives Non-Answer When Asked About New Switch Model

Going to keep using this image until Nintendo reveals actual plans. Image : Nintendo

Despite years of rumors and reports indicating that upgraded Switch hardware is in the works for 2021, Nintendo continues to dance around the question of a Switch Pro. During a quarterly earnings report Q&A earlier today, company president Shuntaro Furukawa said there were no plans to announce a new Switch model anytime soon.

Nintendo had a hell of a quarter, its best since 2008, but with Microsoft and Sony releasing powerful new consoles in November, the relatively underpowered Switch is starting to show its age. This would be a great time for Nintendo to announce the upgraded version we’re all sure is in the works, but the company isn’t saying anything just yet. According to Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki, translating the financial Q&A session, Nintendo isn’t planning an announcement “anytime soon.”

What does “anytime soon” mean? Nintendo notes they’ve got the Mario Switch coming this month and one for Monster Hunter Rise in March. Then the financial year ends, a new one begins, and who knows what hardware announcements might be right around the corner. Perhaps the rumored Switch Pro, with enhanced computing power and 4K graphics. Probably that.