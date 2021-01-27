In Japan, The Nintendo Switch Covers Itself In Monster Hunter

Image : Nintendo

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

To mark the release of Monster Hunter Rise this March, Nintendo is releasing a special emblazoned Switch in Japan.



The hardware is tastefully covered in Monster Hunter motifs. Priced at 38,400 yen ($370), it also comes with Monster Hunter Rise preinstalled and a code for downloadable content.

Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

Image : Nintendo

Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition will be released in Japan on March 26. That same day, a Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller also hits shops, priced at 7,480 yen ($72).



Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

As of writing, neither has been announced for North America.

