Kotaku EastJapan

In Japan, The Nintendo Switch Covers Itself In Monster Hunter

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled In Japan, The Nintendo Switch Covers Itself In iMonster Hunter/i
Image: Nintendo
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
To mark the release of Monster Hunter Rise this March, Nintendo is releasing a special emblazoned Switch in Japan.

The hardware is tastefully covered in Monster Hunter motifs. Priced at 38,400 yen ($370), it also comes with Monster Hunter Rise preinstalled and a code for downloadable content.

Illustration for article titled In Japan, The Nintendo Switch Covers Itself In iMonster Hunter/i
Image: Nintendo
Illustration for article titled In Japan, The Nintendo Switch Covers Itself In iMonster Hunter/i
Image: Nintendo
Illustration for article titled In Japan, The Nintendo Switch Covers Itself In iMonster Hunter/i
Image: Nintendo
The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition will be released in Japan on March 26. That same day, a Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller also hits shops, priced at 7,480 yen ($72).

Illustration for article titled In Japan, The Nintendo Switch Covers Itself In iMonster Hunter/i
Image: Nintendo
As of writing, neither has been announced for North America. 

Brian Ashcraft

DISCUSSION

bakamoichigei
Bakamoichigei

There’s a joke to be made about the console killing Monster Hunter and crafting gear from the carcass, but at 5am I’m not funny enough to make it. 😏