In Japan, The Nintendo Switch Covers Itself In Monster Hunter

To mark the release of Monster Hunter Rise this March, Nintendo is releasing a special emblazoned Switch in Japan.
The hardware is tastefully covered in Monster Hunter motifs. Priced at 38,400 yen ($370), it also comes with Monster Hunter Rise preinstalled and a code for downloadable content.
The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition will be released in Japan on March 26. That same day, a Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller also hits shops, priced at 7,480 yen ($72).
As of writing, neither has been announced for North America.
