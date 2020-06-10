Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Reminder: Don't Buy The Wrong Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonpokemon sword and shieldswitchkotaku corethe pokemon companygame freak
Illustration for article titled Reminder: Dont Buy The Wrong iPokémon Sword and Shield/i Expansion Pass
Image: Nintendo

The Pokémon Sword Expansion pass is for Pokémon Sword and not Shield. Vice versa is also true. If you buy one, you cannot play it on the other.

Today, Nintendo Support (via Hachima) warned people about confusing the two and making the incorrect purchase.

Nintendo Support added that if you simply purchase Expansion Pass in the game menu screen’s lower right banner, you will purchase the correct one in the eShop.

Unfortunately, as noted on the official support page, Nintendo is not giving refunds for mistaken purchases. The North American page clearly states, “We are unable to provide refunds or exchanges for mistaken purchases.”

Earlier this year, the official Japanese Pokémon site also warned players not to purchase the wrong expansion pass.

Illustration for article titled Reminder: Dont Buy The Wrong iPokémon Sword and Shield/i Expansion Pass
Screenshot: Pokemon
As Kotaku previously reported, Pokémon Sword and Shield’s expansion pass, The Isle of Armor, will see new pocket monsters and adventures when it’s released on June 17. Be sure you get the right one!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

