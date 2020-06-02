Pokémon Sword and Shield's Isle Of Armor DLC Drops June 17

Gif : Nintendo Japan

According to information released today initially on the official Japanese Pokémon website, the first DLC from Pokémon Sword and Shield’s expansion pass, The Isle of Armor, brings new pocket monsters and fresh adventures to the games on June 17.

The website and accompanying trailer show off new features coming in The Isle of Armor on June 17 and the Crown Tundra DLC, due out this fall. Check out Pokémon old and new while enjoying a glimpse at new features like a recycling machine bird thing and special soup. Mmmm, special soup.

Prominently featured in the trailer is the Galarian version of Slowbro, who gains the poison type (maybe don’t eat him). Also, keep an eye out for the Gigantamax versions of Venusaur and Blastoise

