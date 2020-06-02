Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Pokémon Sword and Shield's Isle Of Armor DLC Drops June 17

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Pokémon Sword and Shield
Pokémon Sword and ShieldPokémonDLCIsle of ArmorNintendoSwitchRelease DateExpansion PassThe Crown Tundrakotakucore
6
Save
Gif: Nintendo Japan

According to information released today initially on the official Japanese Pokémon website, the first DLC from Pokémon Sword and Shield’s expansion pass, The Isle of Armor, brings new pocket monsters and fresh adventures to the games on June 17.

Advertisement

The website and accompanying trailer show off new features coming in The Isle of Armor on June 17 and the Crown Tundra DLC, due out this fall. Check out Pokémon old and new while enjoying a glimpse at new features like a recycling machine bird thing and special soup. Mmmm, special soup.

Prominently featured in the trailer is the Galarian version of Slowbro, who gains the poison type (maybe don’t eat him). Also, keep an eye out for the Gigantamax versions of Venusaur and Blastoise

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Sonic Fan Site Closes After 21 Years Following Very Bad Black Lives Matter Tweet

Latest Magic: The Gathering Change Nerfs Companions

On Twitter, Japanese PlayStation Fans React To The PS5 Showcase Delay With Support

The 24 Best Classic PC Games