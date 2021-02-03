Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Remedy, Please, No

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Control developer Remedy Entertainment, caught up in the Lade Dimitrescu hype, has done something terrible. It made the Former, which is already horrifying, even more distressing by giving the monster a full set of teeth. And it’s smiling.

Listen, I know we’re all having fun with the tall Resident Evil lady. I even wrote something about her last night after privately telling my coworkers how tired I was of the whole thing. But this is beyond the pale. Remedy used an opportunity to get in on the hot new internet joke to assault us with a skin-crawling nightmare.

I don’t know what it is about teeth that makes them so fascinating to game developers, but they need to chill.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

munster00
Munster00

Ater the Bowser article I don’t even know anymore. We’ll have to check with Ash to determine whether or not this is hot.