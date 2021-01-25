Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ethangach
Ethan Gach
2
Save
Screenshot: Nintendo (Fair Use)

Reggie Fils-Aimé, Jack Trenton, and Robbie Bach are getting together on Twitch to tomorrow to talk about the gaming industry’s past and future. The discussion between the former head Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox executives respectively kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET ahead of the 2021 New York Game Awards.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

ethangach
Ethan Gach