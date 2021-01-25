Reggie Fils-Aimé, Jack Trenton, and Robbie Bach are getting together on Twitch to tomorrow to talk about the gaming industry’s past and future. The discussion between the former head Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox executives respectively kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET ahead of the 2021 New York Game Awards.
