In a world of simple video game guns, Receiver is a game that makes guns complex. Originally released in 2013, it’s still a unique experience, and speedrunner meanwhile_0 has trivialized it by beating it in 10:06.

What I find so impressive about the speedrun is that it really does make the game look incredibly easy. When I have played Receiver, I did not think it was easy. The manual manipulation of the gun was a real roadblock for me, and I could never quite get the hang of it. And that’s fine because that’s what the game is about.

So on one hand, watching someone blaze through the game sort of removes the fun of it. On the other hand, it is awesome to see someone strip “the point” out of the game so excellently. Ever better is the fact that meanwhile_0 isn’t using glitches or any serious tricks. They’re just playing the game really, really well. It’s impressive.