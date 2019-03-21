Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

A nearly one-to-one scale Duel Disk is going on sale in Japan. In Yu-Gi-Oh!, the Duel Disk is a piece of dueling hardware for card-carrying Duelists.



Priced at 21,600 yen ($195), this realistic Duel Disk has light up effects, and it can play four Yu-Gi-Oh songs and forty different Yu-Gi-Oh catchphrases.

It was released on March 20, but sadly, it’s Japan only.

