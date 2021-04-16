Rare Gokus No Longer Lost At Sea

Photo : Bandai Namco

Late last year, a storm at sea caused a shipping boat to lose a bunch of its cargo, possibly including rare figures of Dragon Ball Z’s Goku, alongside other collectibles. I am delighted to inform you that the Gokus are safe.



Advertisement

A tweet last night from Bandai collectible brand Tamashii Nations reads that, “All items were undamaged from the storm while at sea.” In a follow-up tweet, Tamashii wrote that, “Our teams are working tirelessly to sort, package & ship to fulfill all open orders. We hope to have everything on the road and en route by the end of the month.” The tweets include images of the many figures that survived their harrowing oceanic journey.

The figures ran into trouble in late November 2020, when a storm caused the cargo ship to roll and lose several containers near Hawaii. The ship was taken to the Port of Kobe in Japan to assess the damage. The Gokus in question were a rare Figuarts Ultra Instinct Sign transformation of Goku, which were, as Kotaku wrote at the time, “originally supposed to be convention exclusives, but had to be sold online after events were canceled due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.” The shipment also contained other rare figures, worrying collectors who feared their chances to own something cool now lay in the watery depths.

Last month, people who ordered the rare Goku and other figures received an update telling them Bandai had “been in contact with the authority to find out the status of the cargo.” This update was very similar to the update Bandai gave when the orders were first potentially lost , which caused frustration among those wanting to know more about their figures. Fans today seemed excited to have more concrete information that their figures are undamaged and on their way.

It’s not quite as dramatic as the tale of the Ever Given, the giant ship that captured our hearts last month when it got stuck in the Suez Canal, but it’s still exciting news about humankind triumphing over the harsh mysteries of the ocean. As a person who has had his own run-ins with the sea, let me be the first to say: good job, Goku.