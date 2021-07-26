CG Goku Teases New Dragon Ball Anime Movie

Dragon Ball Super is getting a new anime feature! It’s called, wait for it, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Because one “super” is not enough, I guess.



Announced during the San Diego Comic-Con, this will be Dragon Ball’s twenty-first anime movie and the second DBS feature, following up on 2018's Dragon Ball Super: Broly.



Dragon Ball Super debuted in 2015 with a TV series and manga.





As seen above, the upcoming movie is slated for a 2022 release in Japan. Hopefully, it will get international screenings next year as well!



Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama appears deeply involved in the movie, working on the story since the development stage and designing characters. Goku voice actress Masako Nozawa is especially excited!

I’m sure you’re all bursting with excitement waiting for the Dragon Ball movie! I’m certain that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will more than live up to everyone’s expectations! The Super Hero subtitle is pretty cool, right? I love how simple and straight-to-the-point it is! The new characters designed by Toriyama don’t quite look like anyone we’ve seen before. They’ve got a great sense of style! Looking slick wearing boots, they’re definitely a unique addition to Dragon Ball, and I can’t wait to see what they can do! It’s one of those amazing movies where, after you finish watching it, you and your friends and family can all talk about the details and about what parts you liked best! I can’t wait to hear all of your impressions of the movie!

Yes, the teaser shows a CG Goku, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the whole movie will be CG. Back in 2012, Toei Animation released a teaser with CG for Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods.



However, in the most recent movies, Toei has been putting big CG battles in the anime, mixing them in with traditional animation. Both Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F and Dragon Ball Super: Broly had their fair share, sometimes in very noticeable ways. We’ll have to wait to see if Toei is finally going full CG with Super Hero.

