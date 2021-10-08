Earlier this summer, we got a look at the CG Goku in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film. The latest, just-released trailer provides an even closer look at the movie’s CG animation. Let’s check it out.



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the second DBS feature and the follow-up to 2018's Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Dragon Ball Super, of course, debuted in 2015 with a TV series and a manga.



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the twenty-first Dragon Ball movie. Creator Akira Toriyama is writing the movie’s story and also contributing to Super Hero’s character design. The new movie is set after Dragon Ball Super: Broly but takes place before the 28th Tenkaichi Budokai.



This is certainly not the first Dragon Ball flick to use CG. Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F and Dragon Ball Super: Broly both featured it, but certainly not to the extent that DBS: Super Hero apparently will. Online, the reaction to all the CG seems mixed: Some hate it, while others are okay with it and are simply excited for more Dragon Ball.



There is still loads of time for Toei to polish the CG animation by the time the movie is eventually released. It might be best to reserve one’s judgements. It certainly could look even better.



“I want to tell Dragon Ball fans all around the world that this new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, is surely something that will go completely above and beyond all of your expectations,” said Masako Nozawa, who voices Goku, in an official statement.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has a Japanese release date, but it doesn’t yet for the U. S. “We’ve already determined the Japan release for 2022, [but] on the other hand, we’re still under negotiation for the date for the U.S,” explained the movie’s producer Norihiro Hayashida.



“However, I really wish to launch it as close [a] date as [the] Japanese release. Please allow us for a little bit more time for further information!”