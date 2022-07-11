Comedy group Mega64 just released a super impressive new video in which the team re-enact the entire, epic Maijin Buu story arc from Dragon Ball Z in just five (well, five-ish) minutes. To get it done, though, they needed some help.



This isn’t the first time they’ve done something like this—you can see their take on the Cell Saga here, and back in 2015 they did a live-action Dragon Ball movie trailer—but this effort was so huge that in addition to the regular cast, the team got help making a Spirit Bomb from “many of our friends and inspirations from 20 years of MEGA64".

As you’ll see towards the end of the video (or even earlier for some of the more involved cameos), that’s a list of friends that includes:

Hideo Kojima

Gabe Newell

Hironobu Sakaguchi

Hideki Kamiya

Swery

Cliff Bleszinski

Ethan Klein

Scott The Woz

As well as appearances from the McElroys, some Rooster Teeth folks and comedian Nathan Barnatt. And those are just the ones I recognised, there are loads more in a sequence that runs for almost a full minute.

Advertisement

You can see the full video below:

The Majin Buu Saga In 5 Minutes (Dragonball Z Live Action) (Sweded) - Mega64

MORE MEGA64:

You probably know a thing or two about how Final Fantasy saved a company called Square from bankruptcy back in the late 80s, but did you know that creator Hironobu Sakaguchi developed the entire series by sitting at a desk and slamming his fist against a keyboard? Watch and learn

Mega64 is back with a new video, messing around with Metal Gear Solid V features, trying to rocket punch everyone on the street with Snake’s Bionic Arm. No one gets fultoned, it’s just a ton of disapproving reactions, as always. 27 of them to be exact. Enough for Rank S!