Rage 2 is getting an expansion called “Rise of the Ghosts” and a bunch of weekly content updates. In a Bethesda press conference trailer that once again had far more personality than the game’s actual world, developers Avalanche and id showed off a pilotable mech, a giant sandworm, new game modes, a new faction, new vehicles, new cheats, and other stuff. There’s no specific date for any of it, but it looks like the guns will continue to feel good. And honestly, that’s all I really care about when it comes to Rage 2.