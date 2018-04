Puma has a new sneaker coming based on Sonic, and...well, they got the colours right?



It has a childish look to it, which I guess works for the subject matter, and I suppose the design fits the overall Sonic aesthetic. The gold rings on the laces are a nice touch.

But what’s up with that hairy suede? I don’t want to think of Sonic as hairy. I don’t want to think about Sonic and reality at all, because that’s the way of nightmares.



Advertisement

These are out in June.