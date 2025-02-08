The Internet Reacts To PlayStation Network Being Down

Yes, PlayStation Network is still down over 14 hours after the initial outage started. The service for PlayStation 5 and PS4 players that lets them go online, chat with friends, and do all the other things fans expect to do on a modern console is integral for playing everything from Fortnite to Roblox, and the extended (and unexplained) outage across all of these features is making fans restless.

The PlayStation status page shows online gaming, account management, social features, the store, and more all still experiencing issues that began around 6:00 p.m. ET on February 6. So what has Sony said about this unusual outage? The only acknowledgement is currently a single post on X that reads, “We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.”

Players have wasted no time responding to the tweet (which currently has over 27,000 replies) and complaining about everything from the lack of further communication to all of the games that require an always-online connection to play or authenticate a license (like free downloadable games through a paid PS Plus subscription). Some are constantly checking their phones to see if service is back up while others are forced to contemplate actually going out in the world and engaging with society IRL.

PSN being down means there’s no way to play some of the biggest games on PS5 right now, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Marvel Rivals, and Helldivers 2. The last of those just got a big update this week, while multiplayer functionality in Madden NFL 25, EA Sports FC, and NBA2K25 are also obviously all offline.

For some, the mysterious and protracted outage is already recalling nightmares of the infamous 2011 PSN fiasco that left the service offline for weeks following a hack that exposed over 70 million users’ data. A few fans are already proactively changing their PSN account logins in case that ends up being the case, though so far there’s no evidence of any security breach.

Other players are wondering if Sony will have a make-good for the extended downtime, especially on a Friday night heading into the weekend, a high traffic period for the network. Unlike on PC, PS5 and PS4 players have to pay for a monthly $10 subscription to PS Plus Essential to play online to begin with. More likely than not, PSN will just start working again sometime today or tomorrow and Sony will never speak of this outage again.

