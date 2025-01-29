Sony Backing Off Controversial PSN Login Requirement, At Least For Some Games

Sony will no longer force Steam users to create a PlayStation Network account to play some of its popular PlayStation PC ports. But if you do choose to login to PSN you’ll soon receive in-game rewards in titles like God of War: Ragnarok.

On January 29, PlayStation announced via a blog post that it was going to start offering players on PC bonus in-game items and rewards if they chose to create and login with a PSN account. That’s nice, but the bigger news is that Sony also confirmed in the blog post that it was done forcing players to use a PSN account to play these single player games: God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, and the upcoming PC ports of The Last of Us Part II Remastered and Spider-Man 2.

“An account for PlayStation Network will become optional for these titles on PC,” said Sony. “Players who still opt to sign into a PlayStation Network account will also enjoy added benefits like trophies and friend management.”

The PC port of Ghost of Tsushima will still require a PSN account for online multiplayer, but never required one for its singeplayer mode so its seemingly unaffected by this change.

What you get for logging into PSN on PC

If you do decide to keep logging in with a PSN account while playing these games, Sony will also provide you with these in-game rewards:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Early unlocked suits: the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit

Early unlocked suits: the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit God of War Ragnarok - Gain access to the Armor of the Black Bear set for Kratos at the first Lost Items chest in the Realm Between Realms (previously only accessible in a New Game+ run) and a resource bundle (500 Hacksilver and 250 XP)

Gain access to the Armor of the Black Bear set for Kratos at the first Lost Items chest in the Realm Between Realms (previously only accessible in a New Game+ run) and a resource bundle (500 Hacksilver and 250 XP) The Last of Us Part II Remastered - +50 points to activate bonus features and unlock extras. Jordan’s Jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as a skin for Ellie

+50 points to activate bonus features and unlock extras. Jordan’s Jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as a skin for Ellie Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Gain access to Nora Valiant outfit

Forcing Steam users to create and use a PSN account to play PlayStation-published PC games and ports has been a controversial topic among fans. When Sony tried to force PSN requirements on Helldivers 2 last year, it led to a massive online meltdown that saw the game’s Steam rating collapse and a civil war broke out in the co-op shooter’s Discord server. Sony eventually backtracked on that requirement. Also in 2024, God of War Ragnarok got mixed reviews for requiring users to login to PSN to play the singleplayer action game. Someone even modded out the PSN requirement.

Now, a year later, Sony has seemingly realized how silly it was to force people to use PSN. Doing so limited the ability to preserve these games and blocked people in many countries from playing due to PSN only being available in some parts of the world. Reversing course on PSN requirements for singleplayer games is smart move as Sony continue to port more of its hit titles to Steam.

