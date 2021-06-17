PS5 Users Will Soon Be Able To Beta Test Future Updates

Image : Sony / Kotaku

The PS5 is getting a beta program that will let users try out upcoming console updates before they go live to everyone else. Sony announced the program today, and folks can start signing up now.

According to Sony, the PS5 system software beta program will let people “put new features to the test” while also providing “essential feedback” to Sony about potential changes to the PS5’s software. Maybe Sony will finally fix the weird issue with screenshots.



Anyone can sign up for this new beta program, assuming you meet a few requirements. You need to be 18 years or older. You also need to have an active internet connection and must be currently living in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany, or France. Oh, and maybe the most restrictive requirement: You need to own a PS5. Good luck with that.



For those worried about a bad beta update breaking your PS5, Sony says you’ll be able to restore your console to the latest official release version at any point. However, it’s not clear if you can go back to the beta version after restoring your console.



Sony says that if you get accepted into this beta program, you’ll be automatically enrolled into future beta updates for the PS5. While this isn’t the first time Sony has asked its users to try out PlayStation features before they are ready for all, this new beta program seems more robust and long-term. It seems very similar to the current Xbox beta testing system that Microsoft uses, where users can opt-in to beta updates for their consoles permanently.



The last major PS5 update, released back in April, added a bunch of stuff to the next-gen machine. This new stuff included the ability to save PS5 games to extended USB storage, new social features, and changes to the PlayStation app. Will the next big update include an option to change how the PS button on the DualSense controller works? If not, and you become part of this beta, please yell at Sony about that for me.





