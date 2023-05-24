Neva | Reveal Trailer | Coming 2024

Gris was Nomada Studio’s debut game in 2018, and originally launched on PC and Switch. The game was eventually ported to mobile devices, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The game was pretty well-loved, though some developers like Ubisoft paid tribute to it in questionable ways in Rainbow Six by making a weapon that sported the game’s logo and pink-and-blue color palette. The noted non-violent video game had some pretty distinct iconography and visual flair, it didn’t need a gun as a tribute.