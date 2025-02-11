PlayStation State Of Play Returns This Week, Might Include Rumored God Of War Remasters

A previously rumored PlayStation showcase for the week of Valentine’s Day has turned out to be real. Sony confirmed the latest State of Play will air on February 12, and is rumored to include the announcement of God of War remasters for the PlayStation 5.

“State of Play is back tomorrow, February 12! Tune in live for news and updates on great games coming to PS5,” the company wrote on the PlayStation Blog on Tuesday. “The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world. The 40+ minute show begins February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET | 11pm CET / February 13 at 7am JST on YouTube and Twitch, and will be broadcast in English and Japanese.”

While State of Play livestreams tend to be smaller affairs than some of Sony’s bigger annual showcases, there’s a ton the PS5 manufacturer could announce at this one, given we currently know almost nothing about its planned release slate for the rest of 2025. While Ghost of Yotei, the follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding 2 are both due for release later in the year, questions remain about the state of multiplayer shooter Fairgame$ and other Sony projects like Insomniac Games’ Wolverine.

It’s also possible that this week’s State of Play could include the announcement of a God of War anthology that brings the older PS2 and PS3 games to the PS5. Reddit user Feeling-Examination6, who previously leaked the existence of Ninja Gaiden 4, has added to the mounting pile of rumors that the God of War Greek saga is getting a modern re-release. Currently, of the games that preceded 2018's relaunch of the franchise, only God of War III has a version playable on PS5.

What’s less clear is which other games this rumored collection would feature. In addition to the numbered entries, there’s also Chains of Olympus and Ghost of Sparta for the PSP, as well as God of War: Ascension, the final game before the series went dark until 2018 brought the franchise into Norse mythology. What seems more certain is that if these games really are getting modern ports, they’ll likely end up on PC as well at some point.

