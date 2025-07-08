Next PlayStation State Of Play Coming Soon And Is All About Ghost Of Yotei

PlayStation’s next big State of Play has been announced, and you won’t have to wait long to watch. The event will go live on July 10 and will be dedicated to Sucker Punch’s upcoming open-world action game Ghost of Yotei.

On July 8, Sony announced that, with under 100 days to go until the launch of Ghost of Yotei, this week would be the perfect time to unveil new gameplay and take a deep dive into the PlayStation 5 exclusive. The sequel to 2020's fantastic open-world samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima is set to arrive on PS5 in October. But before then, we’ll get to see around 20 minutes of it running later this week.

PlayStation / Sucker Punch

What Sony is calling a “gameplay deep dive” into Ghost of Yotei will start on PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels on July 10 at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST / 11 pm CEST. Set your reminders now.

Here’s what Sony says you can expect:

Our State of Play features nearly 20 minutes of Ghost of Yōtei gameplay hosted by Sucker Punch’s Creative Directors, Jason Connell and Nate Fox. Beyond sharing more about Atsu’s quest for vengeance, we’re excited to show off her new weapons, new ways to personalize your journey at the edge of Japan, new special modes, and much more.

As a big fan of Ghost of Tsushima, I’m very excited to see more of Yotei. This is likely to be one of the biggest PS5 games of the year. I’m also pumped to see how this game pushes my PlayStation 5 Pro. Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima ran like a dream on PS4, and then got a PS5 patch and ran even better and faster on the new console. I expect Yotei will also look stunning on PS5 Pro, as well as the base machine. I guess we’ll find out later this week.

