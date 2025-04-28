A Ton Of Big Games Like GTA 5 Are Leaving PS Plus In May

Grand Theft Auto V’s latest PlayStation Plus tour is about to end. Rockstar Games’ perennial bestseller (over 210 million copies to date) is leaving the subscription library after just six months, ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI’s arrival sometime in the fall. But it’s not the only big name departing in May. Some other great games are leaving too, including some real head-scratchers.

In addition to GTA V, PS Plus will also lose Batman: Arkham Knight, Payday 2, and Enter The Gungeon on May 20. Fine, third-party releases come and go. But more confusing is the loss of some of Sony’s own games, including ones that were previously only playable via the service. Here’s the full list via the PlayStation Plus subreddit:

Grand Theft Auto V

MotoGP 24

The Sims 4: Island Living

Resistance: Fall of Man

Resistance 2

Walkabout Mini Golf

Synth Riders

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Before Your Eyes

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

Stranded: Alien Dawn

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame

Ghostrunner

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Journey to the Savage Planet

Portal Knights

Enter the Gungeon

Batman: Arkham Knight

Infamous: Second Son

Infamous: Second Son is a Sucker Punch game that came out over a decade ago and seems like an easy game to keep available to all Extra subscribers. Resistance: Fall of Man and Resistance 2, meanwhile, are PS3 games that only became available to play on PS4 and PS5 via cloud streaming on the Premier tier of PS Plus back in November. Unless Sony is about to stealth drop a port of the Resistance Trilogy Collection next month, I really have no idea what’s going on here.

It’s hardly the first time the PS5 maker has taken first-party games out of the PS Plus rotation. Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West were notably removed just last year. Sony’s unwillingness to keep all of its games on the Netflix-like service even years after they first launched remains one of the major distinctions between it and Microsoft’s competing Xbox Game Pass. At a time when PS Plus is getting more expensive all over the world, it might become a tougher pill for people to swallow.

