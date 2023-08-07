PS5 DualSense Controllers Are Surprisingly Cheap Right Now

The PlayStation 5 DualSense is the priciest “next-gen” controller, but you can get it at a big discount right now. Stores are selling the mini-gravity wells of haptic feedback for just $50 a piece.

That might not feel like a huge sale, but $20 off is decent considering the controllers are normally priced at $70. Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and the PlayStation Store Direct are each selling them at the slashed price from now until August 20, and while it’s far from my favorite controller—I still find the trigger resistance unnerving on games that use it—it’s a perfect time to grab a backup or spare.

If you’ve been rocking the base white version since launch, there’s now Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple as well, each currently on sale. It’s as if Galacticus himself swallowed a star and then spit the space dust out into perfectly shaped PS5 peripherals. Of course, if you have the extra money, you can always splurge on the DualSense Edge.

I’ve been looking to pick up an extra DualSense ever since mine started wearing out. The right trigger pin broke and the button now sags, while the left analog stick is missing its rubber nub entirely. They certainly don’t make controllers like they used to, even for $70 a pop (and unforutnatley many third-party alternatives are locked out of the PS5 ecosystem).

But I’m also overdue for a second controller so I can get back into split-screen co-op. In a surprise twist, Diablo 4 supports it, and so will the PS5 port of Baldur’s Gate 3 in September. Mostly, though, I just want to play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge with my oldest. He’s been getting the hang of it on his own and it would be nice to finally team up together, especially when the Dimension Shellshock DLC arrives later this year.