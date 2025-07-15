PS Plus Is Losing One Of The All-Time Best RPGs, And A Damned Great Action-Adventure

Like a subscription service for werewolves, PS Plus has begun its monthly changes, with new games arriving from today, July 15, and others flagged as leaving from next month. Heading for the exit in August, among others, is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but already having stepped in to replace it is CD Projekt Red’s follow-up colossal RPG, Cyberpunk 2077.

Sony’s subscription service is going to look pretty amazing for the second half of July, before some of the previously hosted games head for the door next month. So while you’ve only a couple of weeks left to finish The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on your PS4 or PS5, the good news is that you can already move on to Cyberpunk. While that game was a colossal disaster on launch—so much so that Sony itself pulled it from sale on its consoles—things are working far better five years on. (Five years on? Oh dear god, something is horribly wrong with time itself, and we need to start confronting this as a species.)

As we previously reported, also arriving is Abiotic Factor, a rare day-one launch for PS Plus, albeit of a survival game that came out over a year ago on PC. Deep Field Games’ paranormal craft-me-do has been phenomenally popular on Steam, boasting the enviable Overwhelmingly Positive rating, with 94 percent of over 32,000 reviews giving it a thumbs up. It’s joined by Don’t Nod’s 2024 story-heavy action-RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and 2020's super-tough third-person roguelite, Risk of Rain 2. Oh, and Amazon’s New World: Aeternum for some reason.

But where PlayStation giveth it must also taketh away, so come August you’ll see a bunch of games disappearing. Along with Geralt’s departure there’s also the rather tough loss of the fantastic Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as well as Wild Hearts (eh), UFC 5, and cutesy creature collector Bugsnax, amongst a bunch of others including six different Sword Art Online games.

It’s a sad time to see The Witcher 3 disappearing, given the game is soon to be able to support mods on the PlayStation, but the ten-year-old title can often be picked up for great prices in sales.

And while you almost certainly cannot start and finish Witcher 3 before it goes, you definitely can complete metroidvania-infused action-adventure Jedi: Survivor. The sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, it continues the adventures of Cal Kestis, as he searches for a hidden planet save haven to protect the victims of the Empire, and it’s just utterly brilliant.

The full list of departures, with big props to PlayStation Lifestyle, is below:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Wild Hearts

UFC 5

TopSpin 2K25

Ride 5

Bugsnax

Vacation Simulator

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

Sword Art Online: Alycization Lycoris

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Sword Art Online: Lost Song

