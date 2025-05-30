Get Ready For The Witcher 3 To Feel Like A New Game Again When Mod Support Comes To Consoles Later This Year

The Witcher 3 turned 10 years old this month, but the seminal fantasy role-playing game keeps finding new ways to reinvent itself. Three years after its “next-gen” upgrade brought the open-world adventure to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, CD Projekt Red revealed that Geralt and Ciri’s adventures will continue when mod support arrives on consoles later this year.

“Later this year, we will release one more patch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” the Polish studio announced on the game’s website on Friday. “This update will introduce cross-platform mod support across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S via mod.io. Creating, sharing, and enjoying mods will be easier and more accessible, as players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S will be able to share a modding ecosystem.”

Mod support, including access to CDPR’s own REDkit tools since last year, has let players on PC experience all sorts of custom options and additions to the third-person RPG, from graphical updates and overhauls to character swaps and entirely new fan-made quests. That extra user-generated content will soon be available to players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as well at no extra cost (sorry Switch fans).

That’s great news for anyone revisiting Velen, Skellige, and Novigrad while CDPR continues plugging away at The Witcher 4. That Ciri-led adventure isn’t expected out until around 2027 or 2028, and remains the studio’s main focus even as Cyberpunk 2 enters pre-production. Despite that, it’s nice to see The Witcher 3 continue to get a little TLC. From the bevy of patches that fixed bugs and improved UI after launch to the incredible DLC expansions, it’s really the game that keeps on giving.

And now players on console will finally get to experience the joys of things like the restored dialogue in the Brother In Arms mod, brighter torches, and most importantly: no inventory weight limit!

