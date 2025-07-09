Cyberpunk 2077 Joins PS Plus For The First Time Ever Ahead Of Recently Teased Update

PlayStation Plus just got a big boost: Cyberpunk 2077 is joining Sony’s subscription service and will be free for all paying members to play starting today, July 9. It feels like the 2020 sci-fi RPG is on its fourth or fifth wind right now, with new content on the way, a great Switch 2 port, and more Edgerunners in the works. It’s come a long way since it was originally delisted from PSN less than five years ago.

CD Projekt Red has said repeatedly in the past that it’s done updating Cyberpunk 2077, but then came back just last month to tease another big patch, confirming version 2.3 is currently in the pipeline but needs a bit more time to finish. The upcoming free update is expected to be on the scale of last year’s 2.2 patch which added new custom vehicles, character customization options, and other content tweaks. There’s also rumors of potential new NPC quests in the works.

The full slate of games joining PS Plus Extra in July 2025 includes the following:

Cyberpunk 2077 | PS5, PS4

Abiotic Factor | PS5

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden | PS5

Bluey: The Videogame | PS5, PS4

Planet Zoo | PS5

Risk of Rain 2 | PS5, PS4

Tropico 6 | PS5, PS4

New World: Aeternum | PS5

Players who have the more expensive Premium subscription tier will also get access to PS1 classics Twisted Metal 3 and 4, which are nice to finally have on the service but pale in comparison to the first two (Twisted Metal 2 is the best, it has trophies now, you should try it). And if you somehow haven’t given Cyberpunk 2077 a try yet, it’s worth the trip, at least if you’re on PS5. There’s an entire subway system now and a great (paid) Phantom Liberty expansion which is practically a second standalone game.

