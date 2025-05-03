Xbox Consoles And Games Get A Price Hike, Borderlands 4 Gets A Showcase, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

This week saw gaming website Polygon sold to Valnet, the company that owns Screen Rant and Game Rant among other sites, and many of its staffers laid off. Meanwhile publication at another gaming site, Giant Bomb, is currently on hold as owner Fandom engages in what it calls a “strategic reset and realignment of our media brands” and some staffers suggest the company has interfered with the site’s content and its famously irreverent tone.

Elsewhere, Microsoft announced that Xbox consoles were going up in price, effective immediately, and that by this holiday season, we can expect higher prices on Xbox games as well. And we got a closer look at Borderlands 4 via a new PlayStation State of Play presentation. Read on for all the details on these stories and more.