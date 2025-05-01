Polygon Sold To Valnet And Hit With Mass Layoffs

The video game website Polygon has been sold to click-farm powerhouse Valnet and much of its masthead has been laid off, Kotaku has learned. The sale was subsequently announced in a press release. Multiple staff members have posted online about losing their jobs or about colleagues now being out of work.

“I‘m no longer with Polygon. If you’re hiring, please consider the many talented writers and editors now on the market,” posted Polygon co-founder and EIC Chris Plante. “Every one of them deserves a spot on your staff. I won’t be talking more about the sale because I wasn’t involved. Going to hang out with my kid. Taking wins where I can.”

The sale was confirmed in a press release which did not mention the layoffs. The price of the deal was not disclosed. Sources tell Kotaku that Deputy Editor Maddy Myers and Games Editor Zoë Hannah are among those that remain at Polygon. Vox Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I’ll say more later, but I no longer have a job,” shared Senior Reporter Nicole Carpenter. “I’m looking for work, as are so many of my amazing colleagues. I have lots of ideas and things I’d like to write. I’m really in shock.” “I had a great time working at Polygon,” posted Senior Writer Michael McWhertor. “Please let me know if you have any cool job openings!”

Founded in 2012 under Vox Media, the site quickly established itself as one of the premier outlets for original reviews, reporting, and cultural analysis in the world of gaming. Polygon’s coverage of video games, movies, TV, comics, and board games are some of the best around, while its forward-looking design sensibility helped elevate the way stories were presented and told online.

Valnet is based in Montreal and operates Screen Rant, Game Rant, Comic Book Resources, and other mass aggregators. The company is run by Hassan Youssef, who got his start in digital media with online porn websites. “The addition of Polygon not only strengthens our editorial muscle but also amplifies our ability to deliver unmatched value to both audiences and advertisers,” Youssef said in a press release today.

In a report earlier this year by TheWrap, many former contributors accused Valnet’s current media holdings of being exploitative content mills. “In journalism, there are really bad jobs. And then there is a place like Valnet,” a former Collider contributor told TheWrap. “[It’s] one of the worst places that I’ve ever worked and is probably one of the worst journalism publications I’ve ever seen.”

Update 5/1/2025 12:19 p.m. ET: Added comments from the official press release.

