The Best Star Wars Games Ever Made Are On Sale Right Now

A greatest hits collection of Star Wars PC games are currently on sale right now on GOG, just a few days ahead of May the 4th. And some are now part of an awesome preservation program that will help keep them playable for years to come.

April is nearly over, which of course means we are getting close to the most important day of the year: Star Wars Day aka May The 4th. And as usual, in the lead-up to the fan-created holiday, digital stores like Good Old Games are offering up big deals on Star Wars video games, including some of the sci-fi franchise’s very best games.

On April 28, GOG announced nearly two dozen classic Star Wars games are now on sale until May 6. These include some genuine classics, like the original Star Wars FPS Dark Forces, and BioWare’s beloved Knights of the Old Republic. Here’s some of the best games currently on sale until next week:

Star Wars: Battlefront II | Classic - $2.50 ($10)

Star Wars Dark Forces | Classic - $1.50 ($6)

Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $17 ($30)

Star Wars Empire At War Gold Pack - $5 ($20)

Star Wars Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast - $2.50 ($10)

Knights of the Old Republic - $2.50 ($10)

Knights of the Old Republic II - $2.50 ($10)

Star Wars: TIE Fighter - $2.50 ($10)

Star Wars: X-Wing - $2.50 ($10 )

Alongside today’s big Star Wars sale, GOG also announced that five classic Star Wars games were being added to the ever-growing GOG Preservation Program.

This is a service created by GOG late last year with the goal of ensuring older PC games continue to be playable on modern machines indefinitely. The program is controlled by GOG, and even when a publisher pulls a game from the storefront, GOG has promised to continue to update and support it in the future. It’s a really cool idea and now some of the best Star Wars games ever made will remain playable for years to come. Here’s the five games added to the program:

Star Wars Dark Forces | Classic

Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition

Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition

Star Wars Battlefront | Classic

Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2

