The father who sent his young daughter inside a vending machine to steal some Nintendo consoles has been arrested and charged after turning himself into police.



The Union Leader reports that Anthony Helinski, a 34 year-old from Lawrence, Mass, “surrendered himself, accompanied by his lawyer, after a warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday.”

He has been charged with theft by unauthorised taking, criminal trespass and endangering the welfare of a child. Helinski, who works as a teacher at Doherty Middle School in Andover, is currently on “administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.”

He likely turned himself in because the video footage of the incident did a pretty good job identifying him; local police say “they received numerous tips identifying Helinski” after the posted a clip to their Facebook page. He’s out on bail awaiting arraignment at the end of the month.