A man is wanted by police after being filmed sending his daughter inside a BarBerCut Lite cabinet, where she was able to get her tiny hands on some prizes and retrieve them before the pair (and another child, believed to be the man’s son) left the scene.



The Union Leader reports that security at the Mall at Rockingham Park in New Hampshire was alerted to the man’s scheme by a hostess at a restaurant opposite the machine, who told the site “Two people came in and I heard them say, ‘That’s so unsafe.’ So I went outside and all I saw was the toddler’s head peeping out of the front of the machine.”

She says the man made off with “multiple prizes”, among them a Nintendo Switch and “Gameboy DS” (going to guess that’s a 3DS).

Local police are now asking for help from the public to locate the man, who “is described as a bearded Hispanic, 20-30 years old”. You can see footage of the incident, uploaded and modified by the Salem PD, below: