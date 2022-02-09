Right now, entering Japan is difficult, if not impossible, due to the country’s travel ban and quarantine requirements. If things change and the country’s Covid-19 situation improves, do I have a vacation idea for you.



As pointed out by Mondo Mascots, Slowpoke is now the tourism character for Kagawa. Let Slowpoke, who’s known as “Yadon” in Japan, take you on a leisurely tour around the prefecture.



Advertisement

Kagawa is a terrific place to visit. It’s highly recommended. The prefecture is famous for its sake, nature, and noodles. Recently, I wrote about hitting Kagawa’s udon trail. Have a look!

If you get a chance to visit, a fter arriving at the airport, you can hop on a Slowpoke bus.

If you don’t want to fly to Kagawa, the prefecture is known for its ferries.



Advertisement

Why not take one that has Slowpoke plastered on the walls, windows, and stairs?

Advertisement

Once you’ve arrived in Kagawa, stay at a handful of hotels with Slowpoke themed rooms. Such as this cramped Tokyu Hotel room in Takamatsu.

Advertisement

Hot spring hotel Kotosankaku in Kotohira has a much more relaxing-looking room, where you can lounge around after a bath and take things easy.

Advertisement

The Shodoshima International Hotel overlooks Kashima Beach on the Seto Inland Sea.

Advertisement

If you go to Marugame, be sure to eat noodles! You can also stay at this Plaza Hotel with Slowpoke room and fluffy comforters.



Advertisement

Since the character’s Japanese name sounds like “udon,” the character has been promoting the famous noodle dish in Kagawa Prefecture since 2015. Slowpoke has also covered mail trucks and mail boxes in Kagawa. Because when you think of the postal service, you think of slow?

While that promotion seemed rather odd, to be honest, the character’s latest PR push makes perfect sense. When you go on vacation, you want to relax. You want to unwind. You want to take things slow. This sluggish, pink Pokémon is here to help.