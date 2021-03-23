Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Japanese City Features Slowpoke On Postal Truck And Mail Box

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Illustration for article titled Japanese City Features Slowpoke On Postal Truck And Mail Box
Image: ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Slowpoke might not exactly be the image postal carriers are going for, but in Japan, the sluggishly cute Pokémon is known as Yadon.

Advertisement

Since the character’s Japanese name sounds like “udon,” the character has been promoting the famous noodle dish in Kagawa Prefecture since 2015. If you ever visit the prefecture, do eat its famous noodle dish.

Illustration for article titled Japanese City Features Slowpoke On Postal Truck And Mail Box
Image: ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

In Kagawa, there is already Slowpoke-branded udon, so it’s no surprise that now in the city of Takamatsu, there is now a Slowpoke mailbox and a Slowpoke mail truck. Remember, this is to promote delicious udon in Kagawa and not slow mail, as the postbox is covered in udon art and inscribed with “Yadon Udon.”

Illustration for article titled Japanese City Features Slowpoke On Postal Truck And Mail Box
Image: ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
G/O Media may get a commission
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
Use the promo code STIMULATINGPSDEAL

On the mail truck, however, it’s written “Yadon Paradaisu” (Slowpoke Paradise) in Japanese and features a relaxing Yadon as well as a group of fellow Pocket Monsters holding letters.

Illustration for article titled Japanese City Features Slowpoke On Postal Truck And Mail Box
Image: ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
Advertisement

The official press release points out that the mailbox functions like a regular one, so the assumption is that this sticker-covered mail truck does, too.

I’m sure the postal carriers in Takamatsu are no slowpokes!

Illustration for article titled Japanese City Features Slowpoke On Postal Truck And Mail Box
Image: ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION