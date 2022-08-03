The Pokémon Company came through today with a roughly 20-minute livestream detailing various Scarlet and Violet information, including the rival you’ll encounter across both games.

During the livestream, The Pokémon Company breezed through the various cast of characters in the open-world Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games. Some of them we already knew, such as those hot professors Sada and Turo folks were thirsting for. But others were new faces that haven’t been given much, if any, screen time within the few trailers already dropped. One of these is trainer Nemona, a “battle-loving friend” with a sunny and energetic demeanor who will also guide you through your adventures. Apparently, she also sucks at throwing Poké Balls.

Not much else is known about Nemona right now. Other than her outfit—a pretty simple school uniform—and the two green streaks in her hair, Nemona is a bit of a mystery. However, she’s not the only character you’ll come across while navigating Scarlet and Violet. There’s Arven, an upperclassman who’s all about cooking and researching but absolutely terrible at Poké battles. Then you have former-pro-snowboarder-turned-gym-leader Grusha, who specializes in ice-type Pokémon but can’t keep his icy persona in check when battles get heated. And finally, there’s Penny, a shy girl with a love for her fluffy Eevee bag who barely shows up at school.

Alongside revealing who your rival is, the livestream provided a few more deets about Scarlet and Violet. We learned that the legendaries in both games are, um, motorcycles you can ride. The open-world region of Paldea was also shown off, giving us a glimpse at the expansive terrain you’ll explore. There’s also the new Tera Raid battle format, in which you can team up with other trainers online to beat Terastallized wild Pokémon within a time limit.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will hit Nintendo Switch on November 18.



