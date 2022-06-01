Nintendo just showed off its second trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it looks like a great game! The starters are cute, the environments look a lot better than in Legends, and the professors are hot. Wait, what?

Yes, you read that correctly. Just look at the new Pokémon professors, Sada and Turo. Both of them are unreasonably attractive for your adult mentors in a Pokémon game. Maybe this makes me a traditionalist, but I’m used to Pokémon professors who look like they could be awkward grandparents (Oak, Rowan, Magnolia), dads (Elm, Birch, Laventon), or aunts and uncles (Kukui, Juniper, Sycamore). Sada and Turo look like people that your girlfriend told you not to worry about.

Their designs continue the “lab coat over their loungewear” fashion sensibility that has plagued the series’ profs since time immemorial, but with an added twist: Sada is sporting something from the stone age, and Turo could have stepped off a spaceship from the year 3000. As one gaming journalist pointed out on Twitter, “pasada” is Spanish for “past” and “futuro” means “future.” There’s clearly some sort of time travel theme going on between these two professors. And it’s fitting that their names are taken from Spanish, since the latest games take place in a new region that seems to be inspired by Spain and Portugal.

The Pokémon fan artists and content creators have been busy since these professors were officially unveiled. The fandom cannot be contained. Don’t worry: Kotaku will only be showing you the most safe-for-work versions of Pokémon professor fanart.

Some fans thought that Professor Turo had striking similarities with the fabled GigaChad, especially because of the facial hair. And they can’t stop making memes about it.

Normally, I would say that Pokémon fans are horny for anything. But this time, it’s a teeny bit justified.



