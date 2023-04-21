We May Know What Pokémon Will Return In Scarlet And Violet’s DLC

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are still getting updates ahead of the Switch RPGs two-part Hidden Treasure of Paldea DLC, and while we don’t know much about what both chapters will entail, we might have an idea of what Pokémon will be added when the DLC is released later this year.



Possible spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC follow.

Dataminers have searched through the files in Scarlet and Violet’s 1.3.0 update that went live on April 19. Alongside fixing the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves glitch that gave players a cursed egg instead of the legendary paradox Pokémon, the files also hint at what Pokémon might be added to the Pokédex as part of the Hidden Treasure of Paldea DLC and the series’ storage app Pokémon Home. When the pair of games launched in November, they had files relating to Pokémon who didn’t appear in the game. At a glance, this would imply these Pokémon would be added in future content. But if Sword and Shield is anything to go by, including these files is less telling than what happened in the 1.3.0 update. Specifically, a set of Pokédex entries have been removed from the games’ files, which echoes a similar occurrence for Sword and Shield. In that game’s 1.2.0 update, Game Freak removed Pokédex files from the games ahead of their DLC. Most (but not all) of the Pokémon affected appeared in the post-launch expansions.

Obviously, this doesn’t confirm these Pokémon will appear in Hidden Treasure of Paldea or be transferable through Pokémon Home. But it’s the best lead we’ve gotten so far. Dataminer @mattyoukhana on Twitter points out that not every Pokémon whose files were deleted from Sword and Shield ended up in the final game or DLC, so do read the list with that context in mind. It’s also worth noting a handful of these Pokémon that were affected have already been added to Scarlet and Violet, but never had a Pokédex entry, such as seven-star Tera Raid bosses like Charizard and Decidueye. The full list of 253 Pokémon has been compiled on Pastebin and reads as follows:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Ekans

Arbok

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Koffing

Weezing

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Horsea

Seadra

Electabuzz

Magmar

Lapras

Porygon

Snorlax

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Spinarak

Ariados

Chinchou

Lanturn

Cleffa

Bellossom

Politoed

Aipom

Yanma

Wooper

Quagsire

Gligar

Snubbull

Granbull

Slugma

Magcargo

Swinub

Piloswine

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon2

Smeargle

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Elekid

Magby

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Nosepass

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Feebas

Milotic

Duskull

Dusclops

Chimecho

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Ambipom

Chingling

Munchlax

Rhyperior

Electivire

Magmortar

Yanmega

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Probopass

Dusknoir

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Drilbur

Excadrill

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Sewaddle

Swadloon

Leavanny

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Scraggy

Scrafty

Minccino

Cinccino

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Ducklett

Swanna

Joltik

Galvantula

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Golett

Golurk

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Espurr

Meowstic

Inkay

Malamar

Carbink

Phantump

Trevenant

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Dewpider

Araquanid

Comfey

Minior

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Cramorant

Milcery

Alcremie

Morpeko

Duraludon

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

Personally, I’m happy to see my boys Torterra and Palkia return. Still, there are also a few surprises here, including some Pokémon like the elemental monkeys, who haven’t appeared in a Switch game. It looks like every starter Pokémon could be returning this year, so no matter when you started to the series, your first partner Pokémon might be joining you in Paldea soon.

While the return of old Pokémon is always fun, I’m more interested in learning more about the new ones Game Freak has already teased, such as Terapagos and its mysterious lookalike featured in the new anime. The ending of Scarlet and Violet completely rewired my brain, and all I care about now is learning what the titular Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is. I’m hanging by a thread, and that thread is Pokémon lore.