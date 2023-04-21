We May Know What Pokémon Will Return In Scarlet And Violet’s DLC

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are still getting updates ahead of the Switch RPGs two-part Hidden Treasure of Paldea DLC, and while we don’t know much about what both chapters will entail, we might have an idea of what Pokémon will be added when the DLC is released later this year.
Possible spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC follow.
Dataminers have searched through the files in Scarlet and Violet’s 1.3.0 update that went live on April 19. Alongside fixing the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves glitch that gave players a cursed egg instead of the legendary paradox Pokémon, the files also hint at what Pokémon might be added to the Pokédex as part of the Hidden Treasure of Paldea DLC and the series’ storage app Pokémon Home. When the pair of games launched in November, they had files relating to Pokémon who didn’t appear in the game. At a glance, this would imply these Pokémon would be added in future content. But if Sword and Shield is anything to go by, including these files is less telling than what happened in the 1.3.0 update. Specifically, a set of Pokédex entries have been removed from the games’ files, which echoes a similar occurrence for Sword and Shield. In that game’s 1.2.0 update, Game Freak removed Pokédex files from the games ahead of their DLC. Most (but not all) of the Pokémon affected appeared in the post-launch expansions.
Obviously, this doesn’t confirm these Pokémon will appear in Hidden Treasure of Paldea or be transferable through Pokémon Home. But it’s the best lead we’ve gotten so far. Dataminer @mattyoukhana on Twitter points out that not every Pokémon whose files were deleted from Sword and Shield ended up in the final game or DLC, so do read the list with that context in mind. It’s also worth noting a handful of these Pokémon that were affected have already been added to Scarlet and Violet, but never had a Pokédex entry, such as seven-star Tera Raid bosses like Charizard and Decidueye. The full list of 253 Pokémon has been compiled on Pastebin and reads as follows:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Lapras
- Porygon
- Snorlax
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Cleffa
- Bellossom
- Politoed
- Aipom
- Yanma
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Gligar
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Porygon2
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Elekid
- Magby
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Nosepass
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Chimecho
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Ambipom
- Chingling
- Munchlax
- Rhyperior
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Yanmega
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Sewaddle
- Swadloon
- Leavanny
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Golett
- Golurk
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Carbink
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Comfey
- Minior
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Cramorant
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Morpeko
- Duraludon
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overqwil
- Enamorus
- Walking Wake
- Iron Leaves
Personally, I’m happy to see my boys Torterra and Palkia return. Still, there are also a few surprises here, including some Pokémon like the elemental monkeys, who haven’t appeared in a Switch game. It looks like every starter Pokémon could be returning this year, so no matter when you started to the series, your first partner Pokémon might be joining you in Paldea soon.
While the return of old Pokémon is always fun, I’m more interested in learning more about the new ones Game Freak has already teased, such as Terapagos and its mysterious lookalike featured in the new anime. The ending of Scarlet and Violet completely rewired my brain, and all I care about now is learning what the titular Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is. I’m hanging by a thread, and that thread is Pokémon lore.