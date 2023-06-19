Chelone

Talk about heartbreaking. Even a decade after X and Y launched, the old man in Anistar City remains in players’ hearts. This has often been the approach Pokémon has taken to tell these kinds of stories. These tales are often told by something’s absence. Characters disappear after some time has passed and the player is left to infer why. The old man in Anistar City is one of the more overt examples, and that’s why it persists as a touchstone moment this many years later.

A lot of the time, death in the Pokémon series has just been a lingering, unspoken threat. It’s a danger, but one that most major players slip through the fingers of. Really, Scarlet and Violet’s ending is the most pronounced death has been in the main plot of a Pokémon game. It’s a gut punch that recontextualizes everything that came before and shakes the foundation of the Paldea region. But in this small moment in Kalos, death is quiet, it’s contemplative, and thanks to the player’s help, it can be peaceful.