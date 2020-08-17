Pokémon Masters Shall Soon Become Pokémon Masters EX

I love this still so much. Screenshot : DeNA

Collectible Pokémon trainer game Pokémon Masters has come a long way since it launched last year, adding new content and features and holding regular special events to keep players from getting bored. Celebrating the game’s myriad changes and those yet to come, DeNA is changing the name of the mobile game to Pokémon Masters EX.

A lot has happened since producer Yu Sasaki apologized for his game being boring back in September of last year. Pokémon Masters has added a ton of new trainer and pocket monster pairs, along with story events to keep the narrative flowing. Even more changes are coming on August 27, when the game evolves into its EX form.

The biggest update is players will be able to upgrade their partners from five stars to six-star EX, a whole new power level. The August update will introduce new trainer/Pokémon partnerships with six-star EX unlocked, while older pairs will eventually earn the ability to evolve as well.

August 27 also signals the start of the Champion Stadium’s Kanto Challenge, pitting players against the legendary region’s Elite Four and their champion, Blue.

