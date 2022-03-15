Fifteen years after their original release, it will finally be possible to get Arceus in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl via an update coming to the Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl remakes. But you’ll need Pokémon Legends: Arceus to do it.



Advertisement

Starting on March 16, players who have finished Pokémon BDSP and meet certain requirements will receive an Azure Flute and be able to go to Spear Pillar to meet Arceus. What’s the special requirement? They’ll also need to have a save file from Pokémon Legends: Arceus on which they’ve completed the main game. That will trigger the Azure Flute becoming available, as long as players have also beaten the Elite Four and received the National Pokédex in BDSP.

Mythical Pokémon Darkrai is also getting added to the remakes as a limited-time event Mystery Gift that will be available during April. The only requirement is that BDSP players have already finished the event for Cresselia and have access to the Hall of Fame. After that, they’ll be able to go to Newmoon Island and find Darkrai.

Arceus coming to BDSP is a big deal because despite being the creator of the Sinnoh region and one of the most powerful Pokémon ever, it couldn’t be caught in the original games. Instead, Arceus was gifted directly to players as part of the promotional campaign for 2009 movie Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life. The Azure Flute, meanwhile, remained in the Diamond and Pearl files but was only usable through cheats. Players who missed out on the Arceus event could still get one, but only by hacking the game.

Now, in 2022, players will be able to get their hands on Arceus in BDSP the way it was seemingly originally designed to be captured—if they’re also willing to buy and beat Pokémon Legends: Arceus, that is. I suspect the overlap between BDSP players who want Arceus and those who have beaten the open world-style prequel is pretty high, but it’s definitely not making things easy for those who haven’t.